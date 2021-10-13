https://therightscoop.com/madden-nfl-to-cancel-jon-gruden-from-their-game/

Cancel culture continues. Now Madden NFL says they are removing Jon Gruden from their football video game:





The announcement reads:

EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22…

But hey, get arrested for domestic violence and you can stay in the video game. It’s totally fair!

