Vice President Kamala Harris set her sights on ‘European Explorers’ this week as the country celebrated Columbus Day; saying historical figures like Columbus “ushered a wave of devastation” across North and South America.

“Since 1934, every October the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americas,” she said. “But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story.”

“Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations — perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease. We must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on native communities today,” added the Vice President.

“Native Americans are more likely to live in poverty, to be unemployed, and often struggle to get quality health care and to find affordable housing… This persistent inequity, this persistent injustice, is not right. And the pandemic has only made it worse,” she asserted.

“I believe strongly that we now have a chance to change things, to improve things — to be better,” concluded the VP.

Watch Harris’ comments above.

