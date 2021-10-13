https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/576663-shameless-actor-ricarlo-flanagan-dies-from-complications-with

Ricarlo Flanagan, who acted in “Shameless” on Showtime and “Walk the Prank” on Disney+, died on Sunday, several weeks after contracting COVID-19.

According to Variety, he was a semifinalist in NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” during its ninth season and had appeared in several other TV shows, including “Insecure,” “Room 104,” “The Carmichael Show,” and “The Neighborhood,” among others.

Variety reported that he was also a rapper and had released three albums, with a fourth set out to be released this week; he was 40 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ricarlo contracted covid a couple of weeks ago and died on Sunday. No official cause of death has been revealed however yet,” his talent representative, Stu Golfman, told The Hill in an email.

“Ricarlo was of the nicest people I have ever met and a pleasure to work for. He was a much loved member of the comedy community and will be deeply missed,” he added.

Earlier this month, the actor, comedian and rapper had confirmed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” Flanagan tweeted Oct. 1.

This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody. — Ricarlo Flanagan (@FatherFlanagn) October 1, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

An obituary said that his death was a “horrible unexpected blow,” adding that “he will be dearly missed by his parents, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, host of loving sincere friends.”



A GoFundMe that was created this week commemorated Flanagan, saying he was a “loving” family member and “dear friend.”

“The news of a loved one’s death is never something easy to hear, let alone if you are far away from the individual. Our dear friend has suddenly passed away and sadly was far from his family. Ricarlo Flanagan was a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents. He brought laughter to every room he walked in,” the GoFundMe page for the “Shameless” actor read.

“We would like to get him home to his family in Cleveland, Ohio, so his family can put him to rest. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Please help us with any contribution you are able to give. This will be greatly appreciated, not only by us but most importantly by his family,” the page continued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

