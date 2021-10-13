https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/nasa/576510-shatner-lifts-off-into-space

Actor William Shatner launched into space on Wednesday with Blue Origin after a slight delay, making him the oldest person ever in space at 90 years old.

Shatner, who is best known for his role as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek,” launched in the New Shepard NS-18 at roughly 8:50 a.m. local time at Launch Site One in West Texas.

The actor was accompanied by Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, as well as crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.

The flight lasted roughly 10 minutes round-trip and traveled 66 miles to the line recognized as the edge of space.

With the launch, Shatner tops a record set in July by 82-year-old Wally Funk, who was at the time the oldest person launched into space when she traveled alongside Blue Origin founder Jeff BezosJeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosShatner on space flight: ‘I feel comfortable, but I’m also uncomfortable’ Wind delays William Shatner’s sojourn to space aboard Blue Origin Blue Origin is taking William Shatner to space — but can it distract from internal criticism? MORE and two other passengers.

In a message read to the crew before liftoff, Funk said she hoped the flight would be “the most fantastic experience of your life as it was mine.”

“Take time to enjoy every aspect of this journey, from liftoff to touch down,” Funk said. “Becoming part of the Blue Origin family is an honor like none other I have ever received. Together, let’s cross new boundaries and set new records.”

Wednesday’s launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back a day due to forecasted winds.

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Shatner said he was “comfortable, but I’m also uncomfortable.”

“I’ll be very happy when we go up and … we’re safe,” Shatner said. “[And] we have that moment of inspiration which, I feel, will be there when we’re looking into the vastness of the universe.

Updated at 11:06 a.m.

