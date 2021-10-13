https://www.oann.com/soccer-hernan-crespo-leaves-sao-paulo-as-coach-after-eight-months/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-hernan-crespo-leaves-sao-paulo-as-coach-after-eight-months



FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Brasileiro Championship – Fluminense v Sao Paulo – Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – September 12, 2021 Sao Paulo coach Hernan Crespo reacts REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro/File Photo

October 13, 2021

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Sao Paulo have parted ways with Argentine coach Hernan Crespo “by mutual accord”, the Brazilian club said on Wednesday.

Former Argentina striker Crespo took over in February after a successful spell with Defensa y Justicia in Argentina and led Sao Paulo to the state championship in May, their first since 2005.

But the club have struggled in the Serie A and currently sit 13th in the 20-team league with just six wins from 25 games.

In a bid to limit clubs hiring and firing coaches – some clubs would use as many as four each season – the Brazilian Football Confederation announced last year that clubs could only fire one coach each season.

However, a loophole allows them to get round that rule if changes are made “by mutual accord”, leading to a string of such announcements this season.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

