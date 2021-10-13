https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-pressure-is-getting-to-terry-mcauliffe/
McAuliffe yelled at a @VARisingAction tracker yesterday and said he is “dangerous” because he wasn’t wearing a mask *outside*
McAuliffe boasted he would “build education” and dodged question about the parents’ role in VA schools.
Via @JessicaChasmar https://t.co/iJOhYyLC3w pic.twitter.com/nVqTwBp6o0
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 13, 2021
Calls a reporter ‘dangerous’ for not wearing mask outside.
‘It’s racist to complain about Critical Race Theory’