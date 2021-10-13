https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/10/14/the-green-lobby-is-running-bidens-brain-windmills-edition-n1523853

Apologies in advance to all of the sweet birds who are going to be killed by the President of the United States.

Among those of us who are honest about current events, there has been no shortage of opinions about who might be in charge of Joe Biden’s brain this year. We know it isn’t him. DOCTOR Mama Jill no doubt has some influence. The voices in his head certainly can’t be discounted.

Very early on I mentioned in an interview that I firmly believed that the Big Green lobby was the preeminent puppet master in control of Biden.

He was only about four breaths into his first visit to the Oval Office as president before he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. He also signed an executive order in January to have the United States get back on board with the useless New World Order commie project known as the Paris Climate Agreement.

Now we have word that, while the world is burning all around us, Team Biden’s Brain is gonna build us some windmills.

The New York Times:

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday a plan to develop large-scale wind farms along nearly the entire coastline of the United States, the first long-term strategy from the government to produce electricity from offshore turbines. Speaking at a wind power industry conference in Boston, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said that her agency will begin to identify, demarcate and hope to eventually lease federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of Maine and off the coasts of the Mid-Atlantic States, North Carolina and South Carolina, California and Oregon, to wind power developers by 2025.

I don’t know about you, but I feel better about the future already.

The United States was in a great position as far as energy went before President LOL 81 Million got into office. His focus on the green boondoggle is rapidly destroying that.

Like all Big Green initiatives, this follows a predictable pattern, beginning with the promise of all sorts of new jobs:

“The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious road map as we advance the administration’s plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation’s transition to a cleaner energy future,” said Ms. Haaland.

Those jobs are needed, of course, because Democrats have a habit of destroying other jobs along their way to Climate Change Utopia, like the thousands that were lost with the stroke of a pen when Biden killed Keystone XL.

A — perhaps “the” — key component of any Big Green rush to the future is the cavalier use of taxpayer dollars to incentivize the move to less efficient and more expensive forms of energy:

In Congress, Mr. Biden is pushing for passage of a major spending bill that includes a $150 billion program that would pay electric utilities to increase the amount of electricity they purchase from zero-carbon sources such as wind and solar, and penalize those that don’t.

In a sane world, this program would sell itself and the federal government wouldn’t have to reach its grubby, larcenous fingers into our wallets yet again. There was a day in the not-too-distant past that a $150 billion price tag would have raised more eyebrows than it does today. Sadly, Biden’s former boss got too many Americans used to the word “trillion” during his eight years in office.

None of this is about the climate or Earth’s future. Earth will be fine. Green initiatives by Democrats are all about robbing the taxpayers to give big payouts to major players in the energy industry.

Who are funding powerful lobbyists.

Who are running Joe Biden’s brain.

