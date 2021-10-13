https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/the-prospect-of-a-national-divorce/
Are red and blue America headed for a split? Lately, Dan Bongino has discussed the possibility on his daily podcast and radio show . Glenn Beck has mentioned it, too. It’s a focused topic of David Reaboi , whom Bongino cites. Reaboi suggests that a “national divorce” should be discussed. He sees a split more as a matter of when, not if. The hope is for a civil, if not amicable, separation.
What may surprise readers is the convergence that’s happening about the need for a national divorce.
As the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia discovered in its recent polling and data analytics : “roughly 4 in 10 (41%) of Biden and half (52%) of Trump voters at least somewhat agree that it’s time to split the country, favoring blue/red states seceding from the union.”
It’s conceivable that the percentage for a separation would be higher among Biden backers had Donald Trump won reelection. And the percentage lower among Trump-backers if the 2020 outcome was different. Nonetheless, the poll does reveal broadening agreement.
Why a civil divorce won’t happen — if a divorce comes at all — is that it fails to account for the opposition; that is, the hard […]
