‘Racial Equity Team’ cancels annual Pumpkin Parade at Seattle elementary school

A Seattle elementary school canceled its annual Halloween parade this year, saying it “marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday.” The decision to cancel the Pumpkin Parade, where students can dress up in Halloween costumes, came from the Racial Equity Team at Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary School after five years of discussion, the school district said.

School principal Stanley Jaskot confirmed that the parade was canceled.

“Halloween is a very complex issue for schools. Yes, I agree this event marginalized our students of color. Several of our students historically opted for an alternate activity in the library while the Pumpkin Parade took place. This was an isolating situation and not consistent with our values of being an inclusive and safe place for all our students — especially students of color and those with a sensitivity to all the noise and excitement of the parade,” Jaskot said.

