Video has gone viral showing Tim McGraw confronting a heckler at a concert in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday.

TMZ reports the 54-year-old country singer forgot the lyrics to his song “Just to See You Smile,” and when the crowd let him know it, he jumped off stage for a tense exchange.

Security guards appeared to hold him back as he puffed out his chest, though it’s unclear what he said.

McGraw reportedly told the audience he had been filming the “Yellowstone” prequel for 48 hours straight, blaming his performance slipup on exhaustion.