https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/combat-increase-shootings-chicago-installs-bleeding-control-kits-city-buildings/

Don’t increase the number of police. Don’t enforce the law instead of releasing violent criminals on the streets. Don’t stop importing gang members from Central America. Don’t vote in sane politicians. Put in Bleeding Control Bags to stop the increase in violent crimes in Chicago.

ABC News Chicago reported that the number of shootings increased in 2021 from 2020:

Chicago has seen a significant increase in shootings and homicides so far this year, compared with the first four months of 2020, police said Saturday. Statistics included in a news release from the Chicago Police Department reveal that a troubling rise in gun violence this year shows little sign of slowing down. The city had five fewer homicides this April than last April, but the number of shooting victims increased to 299 from 225.

TRENDING: “I Never Expected to Be a Prisoner of War in My Own Country” – Jan. 6 Political Prisoner Jeremy Brown Calls Gateway Pundit from Florida Jail — AUDIO

NBC Chicago reports that the city has an answer to the increase in shootings in the Windy City – bleed control kits:

The City of Chicago is installing hundreds of kits in city buildings to treat bleeding gunshot victims under a new program officials say could help save lives in an emergency. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced earlier this month that the city has begun installing 426 wall mounted “Bleeding Control Kits” in 269 buildings across the city. Those buildings include City Hall, Chicago Public Library locations, the Chicago Cultural Center, medical clinics, senior centers and more. OEMC said the kits are being installed under a new program called “Safe Chicago” in partnership with the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Police Department and the city’s Assets and Information Services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

