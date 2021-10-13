https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/tucker-wrecks-psaki-southwest-ceo-and-biden-regime-vaccine-mandates-in-under-3-minutes-video/

Tucker Carlson calls out the blatant lies perpetrated by the Biden Regime, their mouthpiece and ‘order following’ corporate lackey over at Southwest Airlines.

It seems as if the Freedom Flu is showing its symptoms to more and more people.

Tucker Carlson: There’s no evidence this was the result, a direct reaction to Joe Biden vaccine mandates is a lie. And you know, it’s a lie if you know anything about the company you run in Dallas, he does. Later in the same interview, Gary Kelly of Southwest made it clear that Biden’s mandate is the only reason he’s forcing his employees to get the shot or be fired.

Gary Kelly: The vaccine mandate obviously is controversial, and it’s not anything that I wish for our company. This is a government mandate. It’s a presidential order, and we’re doing our best to comply with that.

Tucker Carlson: Oh, it’s the government mandate. That’d be the same government that is ignoring its own laws, that is ignoring federal immigration law and allowing the rest of the world into our Country unchecked. That’s a violation of the law. The Biden administration is abetting illegal behavior. So for the CEO of a company, saying we must follow the law, as directed by an administration that is violating the law on a mass scale, is a little much, and everyone knows it—lying, lying, lying. Well, the governor of Texas, to his great credit, Greg Abbott, just banned vaccine mandates in his state. Southwest is headquartered in Texas, and yet, Southwest and now American Airlines and IBM have announced they will defy Greg Abbott’s ban. Oh, they’re more afraid of Joe Biden than they are of Greg Abbott. Let’s hope that changes. Over the White House, by the way, Joe Biden’s top flack was doing what she does every day, lying, lying, lying. Here are more lies about what happened at Southwest.

Jen Psaki: I know there was a little hubbub over the course of the last few days about Southwest Airlines. We now know that some of those claims were absolutely false, and actually, the issues were completely unrelated to vaccine mandates.

Tucker Carlson: Oh, you lie. They were not completely unrelated to vaccine mandates. Talk to the people who called in sick. They were a direct result of the vaccine mandates. You did this, Joe Biden White House. You are wrecking our interstate travel system, and over Christmas, you’re gonna make it impossible for people to travel. You did that. And at some point, it’s gonna be very obvious to the whole country.

Tucker called them liars, and many people agree.

Here’s what some of them are saying online…

“What’s strange to me is that people are so gullible that they actually believe her. It’s so obvious what’s going on even to them, and then they see Jen talk, and they actually believe her over their own correct assumptions.”

“Lies are the new truth to some people out there that just believe everything they are told.”

“It’s a problem when you take Gov’t bailout money then try to defy the government. How much did the airlines get during the first year of Covid?”

“Companies that follow the Biden mandates and continue to discriminate and harass their unvaccinated employees are no longer ethical. These companies need to sit down and rethink their ethics. They can no longer be trusted.”

“Mandates are not laws. Period. It’s all just another way to launder fed money. When is this going to be brought to light?”

“Thanks, Tucker, for keeping these brave Southwest employees front and center! You are one of the few outlets keeping this story alive. SW employees are fighting for our liberty and freedom!”

