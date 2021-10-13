https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/uk-police-show-off-a-gun-found-in-a-washing-machine-during-a-warrant-they-recovered-a-sword-too/

Many police departments like to post photos of guns (and knives) taken off the streets in the line of duty, and the U.K.’s Bedfordshire Police showed off a firearm they found in a washing machine during a warrant. Officers also recovered a sword and drugs, so it’s possible this was a pirate drug dealer.

We have taken a gun off the streets of Bedfordshire after officers found the firearm in a washing machine during a warrant. Officers also recovered a sword and Class A drugs during the warrant in Bedford on Monday. Read more online: https://t.co/I984HZJBew pic.twitter.com/nIEOTZsFjW — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) October 13, 2021

The people of Bedfordshire will rest easier tonight.

Shiver me timbers! — Laqueesha (@RtHonLaqueesha) October 13, 2021

Did they stand and deliver? — Karl burke (@burkeyboy999) October 13, 2021

Barry Lyndon will never menace the Duke of Cumberland ever again. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) October 13, 2021

This is exactly what I’d expect a gun from the streets of Bedfordshire to look like — Earl Turlet (@alfredobofa) October 13, 2021

Got him during the ten minutes when he was reloading. — The Tweeter in Darkness (@punishedarchit1) October 13, 2021

If you didn’t get the powder horn you didn’t finish the job. — The Tweeter in Darkness (@punishedarchit1) October 13, 2021

It’s hard to keep your powder dry in a washing machine. — JWMC #BLM (@JWMCArtist) October 13, 2021

Maybe he was gonna put it in the dryer afterwards — Dad the Impaler 🦇🎃🦇 (@son_of_menendo) October 13, 2021

They almost had a clean getaway. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) October 13, 2021

Serial Number on that gun was “1” — Spaceman Spiff IX (@ZatchDeutsch) October 13, 2021

Captain Jack Sparrow will be heartbroken. — Max Colbert (@MC_00_) October 13, 2021

thou shall pryeth it not from mine fingers, ere they be cold and without life — BruceLeroy (@BruceLeroyRVA) October 13, 2021

Did you serve the warrant in 1839?? — Shango (@SH4NG0_) October 13, 2021

Also uncovered in the bust were detailed plans of a pending heist aimed for a gold-transporting Bristol & Exeter Railway train. — JBrew (@JBrew0807) October 13, 2021

“Gentlemen, you’ve singlehandedly reduced stagecoach robberies by 54%!” — Allan (@AllanRicharz) October 13, 2021

Well I for one I feel immeasurably safer knowing that if Baron Cornelius Winchester IV wants to challenge me to a duel in 1821, there’s one less pistol available for him to use. — PolarJohan (@PolarJohan15) October 13, 2021

They described the man as “positively the worst pirate they had ever seen” though he soon after evaded and lost them using their own vehicle. — GangofGreenhorns #GeneralStrike (@GangofH) October 13, 2021

Is that gun missing its hammer and lock? Is it in fact a weapon at all? — Laurence Raphael Brothers (@lbrothers) October 13, 2021

That is NOT a functioning or close-to-functioning firearm. — Aaric the peanut butter wolf 🌄📡🛰️🐺🏳️‍🌈 (@aaric_aardwolf) October 13, 2021

I reckon I could do more damage with a sofa cushion but great job lads — Longlimbedledge (@Batch957) October 13, 2021

Explains why you guys couldn’t beat back 13 colonies. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Scott Rooney (@maverick262) October 13, 2021

This can’t be a real page. — Sam the lion (@carmonte__tony) October 13, 2021

This isn’t even the first time they’ve shown off a flintlock.

