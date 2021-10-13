https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/uk-police-show-off-a-gun-found-in-a-washing-machine-during-a-warrant-they-recovered-a-sword-too/
Many police departments like to post photos of guns (and knives) taken off the streets in the line of duty, and the U.K.’s Bedfordshire Police showed off a firearm they found in a washing machine during a warrant. Officers also recovered a sword and drugs, so it’s possible this was a pirate drug dealer.
We have taken a gun off the streets of Bedfordshire after officers found the firearm in a washing machine during a warrant.
Officers also recovered a sword and Class A drugs during the warrant in Bedford on Monday.
Read more online: https://t.co/I984HZJBew pic.twitter.com/nIEOTZsFjW
— Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) October 13, 2021
The people of Bedfordshire will rest easier tonight.
Shiver me timbers!
— Laqueesha (@RtHonLaqueesha) October 13, 2021
Did they stand and deliver?
— Karl burke (@burkeyboy999) October 13, 2021
Barry Lyndon will never menace the Duke of Cumberland ever again.
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) October 13, 2021
This is exactly what I’d expect a gun from the streets of Bedfordshire to look like
— Earl Turlet (@alfredobofa) October 13, 2021
Got him during the ten minutes when he was reloading.
— The Tweeter in Darkness (@punishedarchit1) October 13, 2021
If you didn’t get the powder horn you didn’t finish the job.
— The Tweeter in Darkness (@punishedarchit1) October 13, 2021
It’s hard to keep your powder dry in a washing machine.
— JWMC #BLM (@JWMCArtist) October 13, 2021
Maybe he was gonna put it in the dryer afterwards
— Dad the Impaler 🦇🎃🦇 (@son_of_menendo) October 13, 2021
The washing machine: pic.twitter.com/ccwQsebO03
— Andrew M. Wright (@the_wanax) October 13, 2021
They almost had a clean getaway.
— B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) October 13, 2021
The Suspect… pic.twitter.com/4vap3rM5Y5
— David Neil Robinson (@DDIGITALMEDIA) October 13, 2021
Serial Number on that gun was “1”
— Spaceman Spiff IX (@ZatchDeutsch) October 13, 2021
Captain Jack Sparrow will be heartbroken.
— Max Colbert (@MC_00_) October 13, 2021
thou shall pryeth it not from mine fingers, ere they be cold and without life
— BruceLeroy (@BruceLeroyRVA) October 13, 2021
Did you serve the warrant in 1839??
— Shango (@SH4NG0_) October 13, 2021
Also uncovered in the bust were detailed plans of a pending heist aimed for a gold-transporting Bristol & Exeter Railway train.
— JBrew (@JBrew0807) October 13, 2021
“Gentlemen, you’ve singlehandedly reduced stagecoach robberies by 54%!”
— Allan (@AllanRicharz) October 13, 2021
Well I for one I feel immeasurably safer knowing that if Baron Cornelius Winchester IV wants to challenge me to a duel in 1821, there’s one less pistol available for him to use.
— PolarJohan (@PolarJohan15) October 13, 2021
They described the man as “positively the worst pirate they had ever seen” though he soon after evaded and lost them using their own vehicle.
— GangofGreenhorns #GeneralStrike (@GangofH) October 13, 2021
Is that gun missing its hammer and lock? Is it in fact a weapon at all?
— Laurence Raphael Brothers (@lbrothers) October 13, 2021
That is NOT a functioning or close-to-functioning firearm.
— Aaric the peanut butter wolf 🌄📡🛰️🐺🏳️🌈 (@aaric_aardwolf) October 13, 2021
I reckon I could do more damage with a sofa cushion but great job lads
— Longlimbedledge (@Batch957) October 13, 2021
Explains why you guys couldn’t beat back 13 colonies. 😂😂😂😂😂
— Scott Rooney (@maverick262) October 13, 2021
This can’t be a real page.
— Sam the lion (@carmonte__tony) October 13, 2021
This isn’t even the first time they’ve shown off a flintlock.
