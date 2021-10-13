https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/uk-police-show-off-a-gun-found-in-a-washing-machine-during-a-warrant-they-recovered-a-sword-too/

Many police departments like to post photos of guns (and knives) taken off the streets in the line of duty, and the U.K.’s Bedfordshire Police showed off a firearm they found in a washing machine during a warrant. Officers also recovered a sword and drugs, so it’s possible this was a pirate drug dealer.

The people of Bedfordshire will rest easier tonight.

This isn’t even the first time they’ve shown off a flintlock.

