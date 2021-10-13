https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/10/14/university-revolts-against-the-racism-of-facial-recognition-n456580
About The Author
Related Posts
College's Equity Plan Creates Affirmative Action Toolkits and 'Diversity' Curriculum, Prioritizes Hiring LGBT
August 24, 2021
Fake 'Infrastructure' Week: We Really Need to Beat China to 5G Wireless
September 27, 2021
Biden Proven Wrong Again, as Helicopters Land on US Embassy Roof
August 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy