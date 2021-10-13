https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/us-government-says-household-heating-bills-could-jump-by-as-much-as-54-percent-compared-to-last-winter/

Remember last Fourth of July when the White House informed us all that we’d be paying $0.16 less for our Independence Day cookouts than the previous year? The Biden administration actually thought that was something to brag about, and it was just today that Jen Psaki claimed that “the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago.” This is the same person who tried to tell us in May that Americans were actually “paying less in real terms for gas” despite the price jump.

The Associated Press is reporting that the government is saying winter heating prices could jump 54 percent this year — we’re sure COVID-19 has something to do with it.

AP: U.S. government expects households to see heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 13, 2021

Let’s go Brandon! — Brian Braun (@gopherman148) October 13, 2021

BUILD BACK BETTER BABY!!!!! — squats_n_sunscreen (@G_Kors) October 13, 2021

That means at least 75%. — Me (@Keefer1958) October 13, 2021

When you declare war on the industry that keeps you warm in the winter, things get cold quickly. — Adam Mazzola (@_AdamKristopher) October 13, 2021

I heard stories of living under Carter. Funny how history rhymes. — Exiquio Cooper-Anderson (@exiquio1983) October 13, 2021

The Carter years were the roaring 20’s compared to this. — Mayor McSnark 🇺🇸 (@DailyPamphlet) October 13, 2021

Pretty soon we’ll see them trot out President Biden wearing a sweater for a televised fireside chat.

I remember the guidance was to “put on a sweater” pic.twitter.com/AzoarW6A0I — Gene Ziemba (@gene_ziemba) October 13, 2021

We remember. And odd-and-even days for gas lines? Good times.

Upcoming NYT article: Why Increased Heating Bills Are Actually Good — Shadowy Super-Coder (@sucks_coinbase) October 13, 2021

At this point it is hard to argue that this is due to incompetence of the current administration and not intentional. — Gennaro Alberti (@AlbertiGennaro) October 13, 2021

Just wait until the Biden admin gets rid of natural gas and coal…solar and wind for your winter heat! — Mark Susa (@zonamark) October 13, 2021

Dark Winter, remember? — RedBaronesse (@RBaronesse) October 13, 2021

But don’t worry, you’re not being taxed. — Sinner Saved by Grace (@redeemed_St) October 13, 2021

Wage increases though I guess — Ninja Grande (@Super_King81) October 13, 2021

American people are ready to pay any price for no more mean tweets! — Marko (@marko2te) October 13, 2021

Worse than Carter. That should have been his campaign slogan. At least Carter could put a coherent sentence together — SusanMAdams (@SusanMAdams) October 13, 2021

Building Back BRRRRRRRRRR. — AdamInHTownTX (Let’s Go Brandon!) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 13, 2021

Glad I saved that $0.16. — Junker, Dr of Junkology (@DrOfJunkology) October 13, 2021

Question for the Biden administration: will utility bills exceeding $600 this winter also be monitored and tracked by the IRS? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 13, 2021

Thanks Joe! What’s your approval rating now? How do they express negative numbers? — LJ (@beyouonlybetter) October 13, 2021

People won’t notice per @PressSec — Where is Kamala? Where is Pete Buttigieg? (@DublinMimi) October 13, 2021

No, the American people certainly aren’t comparing today’s prices to those last year.

