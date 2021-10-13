https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/us-government-says-household-heating-bills-could-jump-by-as-much-as-54-percent-compared-to-last-winter/

Remember last Fourth of July when the White House informed us all that we’d be paying $0.16 less for our Independence Day cookouts than the previous year? The Biden administration actually thought that was something to brag about, and it was just today that Jen Psaki claimed that “the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago.” This is the same person who tried to tell us in May that Americans were actually “paying less in real terms for gas” despite the price jump.

The Associated Press is reporting that the government is saying winter heating prices could jump 54 percent this year — we’re sure COVID-19 has something to do with it.

Pretty soon we’ll see them trot out President Biden wearing a sweater for a televised fireside chat.

We remember. And odd-and-even days for gas lines? Good times.

No, the American people certainly aren’t comparing today’s prices to those last year.

