The United States is seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and deaths related to the disease.

The seven-day average of daily cases was about 92,600 a day as of the end of last week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. That was a decrease of 12 percent from the week prior. At the same time, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped about 11 percent a week, to about 77,080 a day.

Deaths linked to the disease were also down.

The seven-day average of daily deaths was about 1,400 a day, a decrease of about five percent from the week prior.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, reported the data during a briefing on Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he believes the United States is in the second of five stages, with the first being the pandemic phase and the fifth being total eradication of COVID-19.

“There is a point where you get a decline in the acceleration and a turnaround of cases. … That’s where we are,” Fauci said.

The United States saw a surge in COVID-19 metrics starting in July, especially in the southern states. That drove a wave that was high but did not reach the level seen in late 2020 and early 2021. The number of cases and hospitalizations have since been dropping sharply, particularly in the south, with deaths slowly decreasing.

Fauci said it would be “very difficult, at least in the foreseeable future—and maybe ever—to truly eliminate this highly transmissible virus.”

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

While metrics are dropping, “we’ve got to do better,” Fauci said, arguing the next stage, “control,” would see a level of CCP virus infection low enough that it does not disrupt society in a meaningful way.

The way to get there, he asserted, is to get more people vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the answer to getting us to control,” he said.

Approximately 66.2 percent of the U.S. population 12 or older have been fully vaccinated against the CCP virus as of Tuesday, according to federal data.

Fauci and other top Biden administration officials have been laser-focused on vaccinations and have spoken out in support of vaccine mandates, even as some experts say they’re downplaying or ignoring the protection people enjoy after recovering from COVID-19.

Martin Kulldorf, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told The Epoch Times in a recent interview that one emphasis should be on vaccinating older people, but only if they haven’t contracted COVID-19. And even while pushing vaccinations, states should not impose harsh restrictions, he argued, pointing to Florida as an example of doing well in balancing public health and everyday life.

“The virus will never go away, it will be endemic; we’ll always have it with us. It’s always gonna kill a few older people every year just like the annual influenza does, but we won’t have these huge waves,” he said.

A combination of immunity from vaccinations and infections will eventually lead to a lower level of spread, he added.

