Rapper Loza Alexander has made a catchy viral song that samples a kid saying “Let’s Go Brandon” alternating with the famous “F*** Joe Biden” Chants.
This song has taken off on Tik Tok with Patriots dancing, some of which have made a little choreographed dance.
According to the Rapper’s Instagram account, the song is now beating satanic rapper Lil Nas X’s song on iTunes.
Loza Alexander’s full music video is on the YouTube Channel featured below.
