‘HE GOT CAUGHT’: Trump Demands Schiff’s Resignation After Botched Ukraine Hearing

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.27.19

President Trump called on Rep. Adam Schiff to immediately resign this week; citing his botched “parody” reading of the Commander-in-Chief’s private phone conversation during hearings on Capitol Hill.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist. He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!” posted Trump on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1177560986666098690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftrump-demands-schiff-resign-over-parody-version-of-ukraine-call-he-got-caught

“My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least, part, in parody,” Schiff said after the hearing. “The fact that that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself. Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me I’m going to say it seven more times,’ my point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words.”

You engaged in a shakedown to get election dirt from a foreign country. And then you tried to cover it up. But you’re right about one thing — your words need no mockery. Your own words and deeds mock themselves. But most importantly here, they endanger our country. pic.twitter.com/Qha74pwW8m — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 27, 2019

