http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0NttXT-JKZY/

Border Patrol surveillance cameras captured two separate incidents where human smugglers dangerously dropped small children from border walls. The incidents took place in the El Centro and San Diego Sectors.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted a surveillance video taken in the San Diego Sector. The video shows a smuggler dropping a six-year-old girl from the border wall. An agent from the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station caught the little girl after the smuggler dropped her.

An injured mother, an unreasonable smuggler, and agents caught in the middle of it all. Agents from the Imperial Beach Station, in San Diego, CA, literally “catch” a six-year-old girl after her mother is injured crossing the border barrier! #USBP @USBPChiefSDC pic.twitter.com/GApNtNTEr7 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) October 12, 2021

The child’s mother also sustained an injury from her illegal crossing over the border wall, Chief Ortiz stated. After dropping the child, the callous human smuggler climbed back over the wall and returned to Mexico.

ABANDONED at the border: A 7 y/o girl was left alone by her smuggler after a #dangerous descent from the border wall. She traveled from El Salvador to Mexico (alone) before being taken to a house for several days w other children. WATCH below. ✅ https://t.co/NROpAEG91L @CBP pic.twitter.com/II4sG37CRi — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) October 12, 2021

A similar incident took place this week in the neighboring El Centro Sector. A surveillance video operator captured the images as a human smuggler with a small child on his back is lowered down the border wall, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

Agents responded to the location and cautiously approached the smuggler. The smuggler dropped the child, a seven-year-old girl from El Salvador. He told the girl to walk north, away from the border wall. He then returned to Mexico.

“Agents immediately recognized the dangerous situation created by the human smuggler and decided to wait for the child to be safely on the ground before making their approach,” officials stated. “This decision was made out of caution, believing that the smuggler might panic and drop the child, resulting in serious injury or death given the height of the border wall. Just north of the border wall is the All-American Canal, which posed another physical danger to the child.”

The agents then approached the child and conducted a welfare check before transporting her to the processing center.

“No one, let alone a child of any age or race, should be exposed to the multitude of dangers when crossing illegally into this country,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said in a written statement. “Smugglers will always view children as a commodity to gain a profit, disregarding the safety and well-being of any individual except their own.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

