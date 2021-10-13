https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/13/were-not-jen-psaki-calmly-explains-that-americans-arent-ackshually-looking-at-how-much-more-things-cost-now-than-two-years-ago-video/

Jen Psaki could save the White House press corps and all of us a whole lot of time if she’d just come right out and say “The Biden administration thinks you’re all morons.”

Then she wouldn’t have to bother with rambling garbage like this:

Psaki answers a question about inflation: “We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ZIxxKhRUg9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

“We all understand the American people are way too stupid to notice that things cost a lot more than they did two years ago.”

“We understand the American people don’t have a home budget or know what that is.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2021

They think we are all economically illiterate https://t.co/3aPdO1NlKC — Ben Morrissey 🇺🇸 (@BenMorrissey16) October 13, 2021

Translation, “We expect the American people to be dumb” https://t.co/oTQkhZJfPI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 13, 2021

How insulting. The entire Biden administration is an insult to our intelligence.

And to America, for that matter.

I dunno. It’s not like you have to pull out a chart or anything. It’s glaringly obvious. https://t.co/Mxxm6x3kec — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 13, 2021

My grocery bill is $50 more a week. People are noticing. https://t.co/tY3rxefRZ6 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) October 13, 2021

Um yes we are — KathHK (@KircherKathy) October 13, 2021

Uh yeah we are https://t.co/dJX5eyCO1w — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 13, 2021

We do that every time we buy groceries or fill up our cars. https://t.co/zdaVYAXDv8 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 13, 2021

NARRATOR: They were looking intently at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago https://t.co/6Br503qaMv — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) October 13, 2021

Maybe, maybe not. But you can absolutely bet that they understand things were cheaper than they are right now. https://t.co/CzpjZF9KIl — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 13, 2021

It’s pretty obvious to anyone who’s been existing in reality and paying attention. Which leads us to wonder what Jen Psaki’s been doing all this time.

She just said competition drove prices up. This ignores basic capitalism principles — jay wils (@bake_and_shake1) October 13, 2021

I’m starting to think she actually doesn’t understand. https://t.co/WjRhnPgdjR — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 13, 2021

She definitely doesn’t seem to understand that what she and the Biden administration are saying and doing isn’t fooling us.

someone should make an app that converts everything the WH says into the opposite meaning so people more easily understand the actual truth https://t.co/nOrnO4MFz2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021

It really is incredible extent to which this WH views every policy problem as simply a communications issue. Same approach as Afghanistan. They think they just need to spin better. https://t.co/fzAw0nIDms — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 13, 2021

The harder they spin, the worse they look.

Joe Biden’s approval ratings suggest otherwise. https://t.co/eQaF5CWXYU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2021

***

Related:

‘The Ging Who Stole Christmas’: Joe Biden is Building Back Better, but Jen Psaki says WH ‘cannot guarantee’ that people will get gifts on time

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

