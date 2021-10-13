https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/white-house-chief-of-staff-ron-klain-says-biden-administration-is-tackling-the-supply-chain-mess-we-have-inherited/

While logged onto Twitter Wednesday looking for Jennifer Rubin tweets to retweet, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain came across a piece in the New York Times about the supply chain crisis. “Biden, battling supply chain woes, to announce port will operate 24/7.” Wow — on the same day he announced that truckers could drive at night when the roads aren’t as crowded.

“Like many other problems we inherited.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...