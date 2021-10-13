https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/576603-woman-who-called-jan-6-best-f-ing-day-ever-sentenced-to-jail

An Indiana woman who called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol the “best f—ing day ever” has been handed jail time.

Dona Sue Bissey was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 days of incarceration and 60 hours of community service, according to court records. She will also have to pay $500 in restitution.

Bissey pleaded guilty in July to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges against her were dropped as part of the agreement.

Bissey and her friend, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, went to the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot. The pair entered the Capitol but were inside for no more than 10 minutes before leaving.

According to court documents, authorities were tipped off to Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd from witnesses who saw photos and videos of the women that Bissey posted on Facebook.

One photo showed Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd inside the Capitol, and the caption read “Inside Capitol Building.” In a comment thread under the post, Bissey said “best f—ing day ever!! I’ll never forget. We got into the Capitol Building.”

Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced to three years of probation, $500 in restitution and 40 hours of community service in June after pleading guilty to the same charge Bissey pleaded to. Prosecutors asked the court to impose the same sentence on Bissey.

But Bissey’s public defender argued in a court document last week that the sentence was too harsh, saying that she has been “chastised on the street and her business shunned” since she was arrested in February.

During a Tuesday hearing, prosecutors asked the court to consider the social media posts when considering the sentence, as well has her belief in conspiracy theories. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said she gave Bissey the sentence because Bissey bragged about her participation in the riots, The Associated Press reported.

“The fact that she subscribes to bizarre conspiracy theories, that’s her right. That’s something she is allowed to do as an American,” Chutkan said, according to the outlet.

