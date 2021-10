https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/10000-john-deere-workers-go-on-strike/

“We need to let them know they can’t keep taking our money”

Overnight, 10,000 employees walked off the job at John Deere plants across the U.S. while a strike at Kellogg’s cereal plants now enters its second week, and Hollywood braces for a massive work stoppage of its own.