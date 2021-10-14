https://www.wlwt.com/article/40-percent-tsa-employees-are-unvaccinated/37953501
folks, vaccination requirements work and there’s nothing new about. They’ve been around for decades. We’ve been living with these requirements throughout our lives. Students, healthcare professionals, our troops have been required to see vaccinations for everything from polio two Measles Mumps Rubella. And the reason most people in America don’t worry about polio, measles, mumps rubella is because they’ve been vaccinated. We have to beat this thing. So while I didn’t race to do it right away, that’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements that everyone get vaccinated where I had the authority to do that. That wasn’t my first instinct. My administration is now requiring federal workers to be vaccinated. We’ve also required federal contractors to be vaccinated. If you have a contract with the federal government working for the federal government, you have to be vaccinated will require active duty military to be vaccinated. We’re making sure healthcare workers are vaccinated because if you seek care at a health care facility should have a certainty that the people providing that care are protected from covid and cannot spread it to you. So today, I’m calling the more employers to act. My messages require your employees to get vaccinated vaccinations. We’re gonna beat this pandemic. Finally, without them, we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, damage to our economy and anxiety in our schools and empty restaurants and much less commerce. Look, I know the vaccination requirements are tough medicine, unpopular son politics for others, but their life saving a game changing for our country
Video above: President Biden discusses vaccine mandatesThe Transportation Security Administration says 4-in-10 members of its workforce, including screeners, remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 as its deadline looms.The deadline for civilian federal government workers to be fully vaccinated is Nov. 22 — the Monday before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year.”We have about 60% of our workforce has been vaccinated, that that number needs to go quite a bit higher over the next few weeks,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske told CNN in an exclusive interview.The Nov. 22 deadline for being fully vaccinated is still six weeks away, but the deadlines for receiving the vaccines are rapidly approaching or, in the case of the Moderna vaccine, have already passed, since an individual has to receive the full schedule of doses and wait two weeks before being considered fully vaccinated.In order to meet that deadline, the last possible date for receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is Oct. 18, while the latest possible date for the first dose of Moderna was Oct. 11. The Pfizer vaccine requires a three-week waiting period in between first and second doses. Moderna requires a four-week wait. The last possible date to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is Nov. 8, two weeks before the Nov. 22 deadline.Pekoske said he is “very hopeful” that the agency’s employees can meet the deadline and that there will not be worker shortages.”We are building contingency plans, for if we do have some staffing shortages as a result of this, but I hope to avoid that,” he said.Pekoske has been holding employee town hall meetings to make the case to the agency’s workforce.
Video above: President Biden discusses vaccine mandates
The Transportation Security Administration says 4-in-10 members of its workforce, including screeners, remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 as its deadline looms.
Advertisement
The deadline for civilian federal government workers to be fully vaccinated is Nov. 22 — the Monday before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year.
“We have about 60% of our workforce has been vaccinated, that that number needs to go quite a bit higher over the next few weeks,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske told CNN in an exclusive interview.
The Nov. 22 deadline for being fully vaccinated is still six weeks away, but the deadlines for receiving the vaccines are rapidly approaching or, in the case of the Moderna vaccine, have already passed, since an individual has to receive the full schedule of doses and wait two weeks before being considered fully vaccinated.
In order to meet that deadline, the last possible date for receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is Oct. 18, while the latest possible date for the first dose of Moderna was Oct. 11. The Pfizer vaccine requires a three-week waiting period in between first and second doses. Moderna requires a four-week wait. The last possible date to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is Nov. 8, two weeks before the Nov. 22 deadline.
Pekoske said he is “very hopeful” that the agency’s employees can meet the deadline and that there will not be worker shortages.
“We are building contingency plans, for if we do have some staffing shortages as a result of this, but I hope to avoid that,” he said.
Pekoske has been holding employee town hall meetings to make the case to the agency’s workforce.