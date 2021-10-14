http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wfwECUM42e4/daniel-craig-loves-gay-bars-says-hes-sick-hetero-bars

Daniel Craig loves going to gay bars just as much as we do.

During a recent appearance on the Lunch With Bruce SiriusXM podcast hosted by out host Bruce Bozzi, the longtime James Bond actor and Rami Malek smoocher opened up about his experiences with gay nightlife, and how he actually prefers going to gay bars versus “hetero bars” because he’s just sick of the energy they exude. (Same, Daniel! Same…)

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” the 53-year-old No Time to Die star told Bozzi during their interview. “One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often…because the aggressive d*ck swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it].”

He continued:

“As a kid because it was like…I don’t want to end up eating in a punch up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of…an ulterior motive.”

Bozzi and Craig, who have been friends for a long time, then opened up about the time back in 2010 they got caught hanging out together at beloved gay bar Roosterfish in Venice Beach, California and inadvertently caused a media frenzy.

“We had a good time the band was playing, and then somebody else asked me if I was your manager and I yelled at him because I was like, ‘what do you mean his manager?'” Bozzi recalled to Craig.

“For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird cause we were doing nothing f*cking wrong,” Craig added. “What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s f—ing go out.’ And I just was like, ‘I know don’t give a f*ck,’ and we’re in Venice.”

After playing special MI6 agent 007 for over 15 years (the longest-serving Bond actor in the character’s history), Craig is hanging up his suit and retiring his black tuxedo in this year’s Universal Pictures release No Time to Die, which sees gay actor Ben Whishaw’s character Q finally confirm his sexuality.

In one scene in the film, Bond and Moneypenny (Moonlight‘s Naomie Harris) show up at Q’s house where it seems he’s getting ready for a special occasion. Q is cooking a meal for two and is a little frustrated when his coworkers pay him a surprise visit, and it’s then that Q reveals that he’s about to meet up with someone for a dinner date and says the two spies need to leave because “he’s coming in 20 minutes.”

“God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course I would like to see that,” Whishaw (who also costarred alongside Daniel Craig in the 2004 crime flick Layer Cake) said during a recent interview with Attitude about the possibility of James Bond ever being played by an out, queer actor now that Craig is retiring from the role. “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress.”

No Time to Die is now playing in theaters.

