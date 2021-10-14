https://americanlookout.com/after-launching-war-on-fossil-fuels-biden-admin-now-asking-oil-and-gas-companies-to-help-lower-fuel-costs/

The very first thing Joe Biden did after taking office was close down the Keystone XL Pipeline.

His administration made it clear that they were going to war with energy producing companies. Now he is asking them for help.

The Biden administration knows that everyone can see how fast gas prices are rising on his watch and they’re worried.

Reuters reported:

White House asks U.S. oil-and-gas companies to help lower fuel costs -sources

Energy costs are rising worldwide, in some cases leading to shortages in major economies like China and India. In the United States, the average retail cost of a gallon of gas is at a seven-year high, and winter fuel costs are expected to surge, according to the U.S. Energy Department. Oil-and-gas production remains below the nation’s peak reached in 2019.

The talks with energy companies touched on several issues, including prices, according to a third person familiar with the discussions. The administration has been in discussions with the oil industry over limiting methane emissions in recent months.

“We are closely monitoring the cost of oil and the cost of gas Americans are paying at the pump. And we are using every tool at our disposal to address anti-competitive practices in U.S. and global energy markets to ensure reliable and stable energy markets,” a White House official said.

U.S. crude oil recently hit $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies known as OPEC+ restrict output. The White House has discussed rising prices with top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

What would you say to Biden if you ran one of these companies?

You can’t make this stuff up – from Reuters just now:

White House asks U.S. oil-and-gas companies to help lower fuel costs -sources https://t.co/SMLDdM02bT — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 13, 2021

Government: *chops your legs off Government 5 minutes later: “Hey, will you help me move out of my 3rd story apartment this weekend?” https://t.co/gxXlFRKZsu — theRoddick (@theRoddick) October 13, 2021

It’s just amazing.

This administration is a disaster.

