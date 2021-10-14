https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/andrew-mccabe-gets-his-pension-back/

The Biden Justice Department has agreed to restore full law enforcement benefits and provide attorney fees for disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired by the Trump administration only hours before his retirement three years ago.

The settlement will resolve a civil lawsuit filed by McCabe, who argued his ouster was the result of a “years-long public vendetta” driven by the former president. The Justice Department demoted and then dismissed McCabe on the eve of his 50th birthday in March 2018, when his FBI annuity would have vested.

“I think the message that you get loud and clear from the terms of the settlement is that this never should have happened,” McCabe said. “It feels like complete vindication, because that’s what it is.”

A day after the dismissal, Trump tweeted that it represented “a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for democracy.” Earlier, Trump had pushed the bureau to “clean house” and urged authorities to take action against McCabe before his planned retirement.

