A few weeks ago, former Dem and “Math” guy Andrew Yang formed a new political party called the Forward Party whose tagline is, “Not left. Not right. Forward“:

And today he tweeted that “if there was a @Fwd_Party car it wouldn’t turn left or right. It just goes straight”:

LOL this clown:

Sounds pretty much like what’s going to happen to this party, TBH:

Literally, this will happen:

It reminds us of the end of “Thelma & Louise”:

We can wait for the first election:

Anyway, enjoy the ride, Andrew:

***

