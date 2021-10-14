https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/14/andrew-yang-gets-roasted-for-his-latest-description-of-the-forward-party/

A few weeks ago, former Dem and “Math” guy Andrew Yang formed a new political party called the Forward Party whose tagline is, “Not left. Not right. Forward“:

And today he tweeted that “if there was a @Fwd_Party car it wouldn’t turn left or right. It just goes straight”:

If there was a @Fwd_Party car it wouldn’t turn left or right. It just goes straight ahead. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 14, 2021

LOL this clown:

sounds like a pretty shitty car dude https://t.co/7GuiGeBGMR — Evil Rob (@robrousseau) October 14, 2021

Sounds pretty much like what’s going to happen to this party, TBH:

So the driver will literally die in a fiery crash, likely killing others in the process? Sounds great! https://t.co/UTIGeYlevj — Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) October 14, 2021

Literally, this will happen:

“My new political party is a smoldering ruin at the bottom of a ravine.” https://t.co/qt9X1jppTY — Eli Valley (@elivalley) October 14, 2021

It reminds us of the end of “Thelma & Louise”:

We can wait for the first election:

SALESMAN: “This is our new model. It only moves in one direction and can’t turn at an intersection or go in reverse.” ME, THE CUSTOMER: “Oh wow, I’ll take it.” https://t.co/wHoEgKRJ5k — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) October 14, 2021

Anyway, enjoy the ride, Andrew:

andrew yang is doing an extended bit and you can’t convince me otherwise. it’s like if nathan fielder ran a political campaign https://t.co/JGoGH0Anzr — amy b (@arb) October 14, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

