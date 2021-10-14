https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/14/andrew-yang-gets-roasted-for-his-latest-description-of-the-forward-party/
A few weeks ago, former Dem and “Math” guy Andrew Yang formed a new political party called the Forward Party whose tagline is, “Not left. Not right. Forward“:
Welcome to the Forward Party. Learn more at https://t.co/pHP4oLw6w4. @Fwd_Party #forward #forwardist pic.twitter.com/k385M45hdN
— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 5, 2021
And today he tweeted that “if there was a @Fwd_Party car it wouldn’t turn left or right. It just goes straight”:
If there was a @Fwd_Party car it wouldn’t turn left or right. It just goes straight ahead.
— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 14, 2021
LOL this clown:
sounds like a pretty shitty car dude https://t.co/7GuiGeBGMR
— Evil Rob (@robrousseau) October 14, 2021
Sounds pretty much like what’s going to happen to this party, TBH:
So the driver will literally die in a fiery crash, likely killing others in the process?
Sounds great! https://t.co/UTIGeYlevj
— Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) October 14, 2021
Literally, this will happen:
“My new political party is a smoldering ruin at the bottom of a ravine.” https://t.co/qt9X1jppTY
— Eli Valley (@elivalley) October 14, 2021
It reminds us of the end of “Thelma & Louise”:
literally Andrew Yang’s analogy https://t.co/rgFUaf3KnH pic.twitter.com/9SQL7XYjC5
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 14, 2021
We can wait for the first election:
SALESMAN: “This is our new model. It only moves in one direction and can’t turn at an intersection or go in reverse.”
ME, THE CUSTOMER: “Oh wow, I’ll take it.” https://t.co/wHoEgKRJ5k
— Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) October 14, 2021
Anyway, enjoy the ride, Andrew:
andrew yang is doing an extended bit and you can’t convince me otherwise. it’s like if nathan fielder ran a political campaign https://t.co/JGoGH0Anzr
— amy b (@arb) October 14, 2021
