A group of anti-Trump Republicans on Thursday endorsed a slate of Democrats and centrist Republicans in the 2022 midterms to fight against the former president’s hold on the party.

The Renew America Movement (RAM) announced it is backing a slew of lawmakers running for reelection. The group was founded by a group of moderates within the GOP after the Jan. 6 insurrection, which was fueled by then-President TrumpDonald TrumpTim Scott takes in .3 million in third quarter Trump calls into Take Back Virginia Rally to hype Youngkin Overnight Defense & National Security — Partisan extremism poses ‘growing problem’ among veterans MORE’s lies about the election being stolen in November.

“There is an urgent effort by Republicans and former Republicans to stem the tide of anti-democratic and lie-based Republican leaders in congress before it’s too late,” RAM said in an announcement.

“Today, Renew America announced its Renewer Watchlist. The Renewer Watchlist is comprised of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who are working toward real electoral victories.”

Today, Renew America announced its Renewer Watchlist. The Renewer Watchlist is comprised of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who are working toward real electoral victories. pic.twitter.com/ijAqaouVnN — Renew America Movement (@RenewAmerica) October 14, 2021

Among the endorsees are the handful of Republicans who have criticized Trump, including Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThiel backing Trump-supported challenger to Cheney: report GOP leader’s remarks on Fox underscore Trump’s power Cheney raises .7 million in third quarter MORE (Wyo.), who is the former president’s public enemy No. 1 over her repeated criticism of him over the insurrection, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Two Democrats, one Republican vote against parties on debt ceiling Cheney apologizes to Milley for ‘despicable’ questioning from fellow Republicans MORE (Ill.), who may not have a seat to run for after redistricting in Illinois.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMcConnell gets GOP wake-up call Using shared principles to guide our global and national energy policy Alaska man accused of threatening senators to remain detained ahead of trial MORE (R-Alaska), who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment hearing earlier this year, is also being endorsed.

Also included in the list are 11 Democratic members of the House and Senate, most of whom are running in tight elections. Among them is Sen. Mark KellyMark KellyMcConnell-aligned group targeting Kelly, Cortez Masto and Hassan with M ad campaign Democrats’ electric vehicle push sparks intense lobbying fight Kelly raises million in third quarter MORE (Ariz.), who is running for a full term next year in a marquee Senate race in Arizona, as well as frontline House members such as Reps. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerBleak midterm outlook shadows bitter Democratic battle Biden signs bill to help victims of ‘Havana syndrome’ Club for Growth squeezes front-line Democrats on reconciliation plan MORE (Va.) and Jared Golden Jared GoldenOvernight Health Care — Presented by The National Council for Mental Wellbeing — NIH study finds mix-and-match boosters effective Bleak midterm outlook shadows bitter Democratic battle Democrats set up chaotic end-of-year stretch MORE (Maine).

“With the mounting threats to our democracy and Constitution, we need people who work proactively to lead their party and the country away from the political extremes,” Joel Searby, RAM’s national political director, told Reuters, which was the first to report on the endorsements.

All of the group’s endorsees are likely to face headwinds as they fight for reelection, be it from primary or general election challengers with Trump’s backing.

Among RAM’s leaders are Republicans who served in the Trump administration and have since become critics, including former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony Scaramucci‘Only the Rich Can Play’ documents how Republican program to help the poor didn’t Want to evaluate Donald Trump’s judgment? Listen to Donald Trump Political editor Steve Scully leaving C-SPAN MORE and Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor.

