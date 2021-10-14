https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/as-supply-chain-logjam-leads-to-empty-shelves-usa-today-gives-us-an-update-on-how-the-transportation-secretary-is-enjoying-parenting/

The supply chain crisis threatens to lead to empty store shelves and make inflation even worse. Yesterday President Biden spoke about measures he said his administration is taking that will supposedly help alleviate the problems (don’t hold your breath). If this is “Building Back Better” count us out:

All is well!

Meanwhile, if you saw Biden’s remarks on the supply chain crisis yesterday you might have noticed that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was nowhere in sight. However, the USA Today did provide this update:

That’s nice… hey, maybe next time ask Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about something else:

If anything we might get a “Republicans pounce” story the next time.

It’s good to be a Democrat.

