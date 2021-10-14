https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/atlantic-writer-asks-babylon-bee-editor-in-chief-kyle-mann-is-this-really-who-jesus-would-mock/

Christian satire site The Babylon Bee is well named because their stinger really gets under the skin of a lot of people. Fact-checking site Snopes, especially, has “fact-checked” a ton of satirical articles, including one about CNN purchasing an industrial-sized washing machine to spin the news.

The Atlantic’s Emma Green has seen The Babylon Bee take on woke culture, and she’s always wondered, “Is the really who Jesus would mock?” She had a chance to address the question to The Bee’s editor-in-chief, Kyle Mann.

It’s actually a very fair interview, with gems like this:

Green: You guys wrote an article in January 2020 that was shared roughly 3 million times, claiming that Democrats called for the American flag to be flown at half-staff when the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in an American strike.

What makes this funny? I know that’s the worst question to ask somebody who writes jokes.

Mann: It’s funny because General Soleimani died and then they called for flags to be flown at half-mast. Get it?

“They’re a Christian satire site. It should matter.” Why is it only Christians are routinely expected to live up to their own standards while everyone else gets a free pass?

