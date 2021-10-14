https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/atlantic-writer-asks-babylon-bee-editor-in-chief-kyle-mann-is-this-really-who-jesus-would-mock/

Christian satire site The Babylon Bee is well named because their stinger really gets under the skin of a lot of people. Fact-checking site Snopes, especially, has “fact-checked” a ton of satirical articles, including one about CNN purchasing an industrial-sized washing machine to spin the news.

The Atlantic’s Emma Green has seen The Babylon Bee take on woke culture, and she’s always wondered, “Is the really who Jesus would mock?” She had a chance to address the question to The Bee’s editor-in-chief, Kyle Mann.

Here’s the thing I’ve always wondered about @TheBabylonBee, especially as their jokes have targeted “woke” culture: Is this really who Jesus would mock? They’re a Christian satire site. It should matter. So I asked the EIC, @The_Kyle_Mann.https://t.co/lXnvKbyUt1 — Emma Green (@emmaogreen) October 14, 2021

It’s actually a very fair interview, with gems like this:

Green: You guys wrote an article in January 2020 that was shared roughly 3 million times, claiming that Democrats called for the American flag to be flown at half-staff when the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in an American strike. What makes this funny? I know that’s the worst question to ask somebody who writes jokes. Mann: It’s funny because General Soleimani died and then they called for flags to be flown at half-mast. Get it?

Love to sit down with a humorist and read off a list of jokes I didn’t like — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) October 14, 2021

The Babylon Bee is funny for the stinging truth it lays on liberal hypocrisy, deceit, attack on morality and bad policy decisions. — Moti Breen (@Jmpr12LP) October 14, 2021

Dear Diary, — El Chivato (@SMOD2024) October 14, 2021

Absolutely! Jesus would recognize the folly of his time, just as the BEE recognizes the folly of our time. Humor is a great way to address such folly, and Jesus would be a lifetime subscriber. — JJ REVAB (@revab3569) October 14, 2021

Jesus was a master at holy sarcasm. — Timm (@Timm305224) October 14, 2021

Easy guys, she works for The Atlantic. She hasn’t met a Christian in decades. — Football Bat (@day_diff) October 14, 2021

Doesn’t it get tiring being constantly offended? — Without Words (@EndGovSteatosis) October 14, 2021

Whatever it took to make ⬇️this⬇️ happen was worth it!!!https://t.co/Ra8y6mbp64 — Beelze Bufo (@beelze_bufo) October 14, 2021

WOKE culture is a perfect target of satire. In fact, it doesn’t get better. Sanctimonious and intolerant. — Steve Appleseed 🇺🇸 (@GetOutRINOS) October 14, 2021

I love @The_Kyle_Mann for this: “If you don’t know why that’s funny, then you’re not the audience for the joke. The funniest part is that it got fact-checked because it was so believable that Democrats would do that. That’s a real honor.”

🔥🔥🔥 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 14, 2021

He even patiently explains why the joke is funny and Emma still doesn’t get it. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 14, 2021

Woke culture should be mocked by everybody, regardless of religious affiliation. — Obviously (@rad3pdl) October 14, 2021

People who don’t care about Jesus suddenly concern trolling about who Jesus would mock. — Jon Gant (@hrJonGant) October 14, 2021

Is this your attempt at submitting a headline for them? — J D (@Jdkoa) October 14, 2021

“Is this really who Jesus would mock?” pic.twitter.com/cCOxjfszmT — Xe ++ 👾 (@xeplusplus) October 14, 2021

Yes. Progressives are evil and should be mocked. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) October 14, 2021

Mockery is a brutal weapon. And man, is it ever easy to mock the left. — Scytale (@BulleitBro) October 14, 2021

Why wouldn’t people mock rich white elite racist liberals who hate everyone who disagrees with them? — Jumanji (@jg091297) October 14, 2021

Being an atheist, I’m no expert on Christianity, but if I had to guess, I would say yes, even Jesus would laugh his ass off at joke about Woke Culture. Get over it, bitches. — Chris Arrr (@capitalistpeeg) October 14, 2021

Actually, this Atlantic article reads like a @TheBabylonBee spoof. My word…a progressive asking what would Jesus do to try to gotcha a satire writer. It’s funny and sad at the same time. — woof! let’s go brandon! woof! (@kodi_jones) October 14, 2021

Not playing by your rules anymore and it drives you nuts, doesn’t it?😆😆 — Rob Carey (@reallyrbc) October 14, 2021

If Chappelle, Rogan, and the Bee have taught us anything this week, it’s that liberals absolutely cannot and will not under any condition laugh at themselves. Not even a little bit. — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) October 14, 2021

“They’re a Christian satire site. It should matter.” Why is it only Christians are routinely expected to live up to their own standards while everyone else gets a free pass?

