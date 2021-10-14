https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/biden-administration-reimplement-trump-era-remain-mexico-immigration-policy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration has told the federal courts that it intends in mid-November to reimplement President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy – if it can get support from stakeholder government.

The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the administration too hastily withdrew the policy, under which the U.S. transported 70,000 asylum-seekers to Mexico to await a determination in their case, according to The Hill newspaper

The Department of Homeland Security has appealed the case and is working on a memo to try again to rescind, but it is still required to reimplement what was formally termed the Migrant Protection Protocols “in good faith,” the Hill also reports.

