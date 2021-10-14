President Joe Biden, who beat an unpopular incumbent last year, faces sinking approval ratings himself. Biden’s cumulative approval rating Wednesday morning on FiveThirtyEight was 44.3% while 49.6% disapproved.

It’s not surprising, but there’s an easy way for Biden to try to get his approval back up. His administration needs to stop pushing divisive politics. Instead, it should focus on the parts of its agenda geared toward helping working people. He likely won’t take that advice, however.

The Biden administration wants the federal government to pay for elective abortions by repealing the Hyde Amendment, which the majority of the public supports and which has prevented more than 2 million abortions since 1976. Even former President Barack Obama never tried to eliminate it . Biden supported it for most of his political career, although he flip-flopped on it in June 2019 during his third presidential bid. When 3 in 4 Republicans, 41% of independents, and 1 in 4 Democrats identify as pro-life, according to Gallup , that’s foolish. He is trying to appeal to the far-left wing of his party and left-wing organizations at the expense of the unborn and the will of the people.

Biden’s administration has also received criticism lately because it wants to snoop on people’s bank accounts. The administration wants to require banks to report all transactions of $600 or more to the federal government. The administration says it’s about tracking down tax cheats, but critics say it’s more warrantless government surveillance. That shouldn’t surprise people because, in the past 20 years, members of both parties have had no issue with unpopular government surveillance programs — including the Patriot Act that they continue to reauthorize. If the Biden administration wants to make sure that the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share in taxes, maybe what it needs is a national sales tax that exempts food and non-luxury clothing — not more government surveillance.

The administration should not insert itself into local school matters , either. If parents aren’t happy with a school district or state legislature that wants to teach 12-year-olds about using Saran Wrap to have anal sex ; a district that wants students to be familiar with the work of Ibram X. Kendi and pro-abortion organizations such as Advocates for Youth and SisterSong ; a district that asks students for their preferred pronouns on the first day of school; a district that provides free condoms to sixth graders with no parental opt-out; or districts that teach revisionist history from the 1619 Project, they have the right to complain.

Additionally, if parents aren’t happy that their students are taught by members of teachers unions that advocated to strip protections from babies born alive following an attempted abortion , that’s valid. These parents have every right to be furious with the public education system. The Biden administration should back off unless it wants to deal with slipping approval ratings.

However, Biden and many Democrats want to appeal to liberals, so he won’t listen. Instead, they are trying to win over a faction of people that will complain about them anyway but likely vote for them no matter what because they hate the other side.

If Biden wants to keep losing support, he’s doing a fantastic job. If not, it’s time for a change.

Tom Joyce (@TomJoyceSports ) is a political reporter for the New Boston Post in Massachusetts. He is also a freelance writer who has been published in USA Today, the Boston Globe, Newsday, ESPN, the Detroit Free Press, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Federalist, and a number of other outlets.