https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/president-biden-faces-protesters-while-visiting-daycare-connecticut?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden on Friday said he “likes kids better than people,” while visiting an early-learning center in Connecticut.

Biden made the comment after a toddler hugged him, and while a protestor across the street shouted “F–k Joe Biden,” the New York Post reported.

“When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people,” Biden said outside the center in Hartford. “Fortunately, they like me. That’s why maybe I like them.”

Biden was jeered by protesters throughout his visit to Connecticut. The protesters included both Trump supporters and immigration reform activists, according to reports.

According to numerous pool reporters, Biden was called a slew of names, along with profanity being shouted at him and his motorcade.

Biden’s trip to Connecticut comes at a time when his political agenda has so far stalled in Congress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

