https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/biden-says-labor-department-to-issue-an-emergency-rule-requiring-businesses-with-more-than-100-employees-to-mandate-vaccines/

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden strode out onto that fake White House set 25 minutes late Thursday to speak for fewer than seven minutes about the coronavirus before turning and leaving without taking any questions. We have questions, though. Back in September, Biden announced that businesses with more than 100 employees would face “substantial fines” if they didn’t abide by mandated vaccinations or weekly testing for COVID-19.

Biden repeated that threat Thursday, reiterating that the Department of Labor would be issuing an “emergency rule” requiring all businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

We honestly don’t know — is an “emergency rule” from the Department of Labor a real thing? We know it’s not a law.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...