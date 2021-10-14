https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/biden-white-house-chief-staff-believes-inflation-supply-chain-crisis-high-class-problems/

Ron Klain

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain once again revealed just how out-of-touch the Biden Regime is with the common American.

Inflation was up 5.4% year over year in September – the highest rate in 13 years!

Prices rose 0.4% in Sept, up from 0.3% in August.

Gas, food, and goods continue to be key drivers of inflation.

TRENDING: NBA Player Got Blood Clots From COVID Vaccine that Ends His Season – NBA Told Him to Keep It Quiet (VIDEO)

Gas is up 42% since last year — the poor and middle class hurt the most.

Ron Klain on Wednesday evening agreed with Obama-era economist Jason Furman who claimed inflation and supply chain crisis are “high class problems.”

“Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem.” – Obama’s economic advisor and current professor at Harvard, Jason Furman tweeted.

Ron Klain endorsed Furman’s tweet.

The Biden Regime and DC media cabal is out-of-touch with middle America.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brushed off inflation concerns like it was no big deal.

“We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago,” Psaki said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

