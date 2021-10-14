https://hannity.com/media-room/bidens-america-psaki-insists-gas-prices-arent-surging-in-all-parts-of-the-country/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bidens-america-psaki-insists-gas-prices-arent-surging-in-all-parts-of-the-country

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the Biden administration’s disastrous economic policies during her briefing Wednesday; bizarrely claiming gas prices aren’t surging “in all parts” of the country.

“The American people are -of course- impacted by rising prices of gas, in some parts of the country, not all!” declared the Press Secretary.

Psaki Claims the Price of Gas Isn’t Rising in ‘All Parts of the Country’ Despite 41.1% Increase Since Last Year pic.twitter.com/IcgHMA9bpL — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) October 14, 2021

Drivers in the heart of New York City are now paying more for gasoline than any point since 2014, with some motorists shelling out upwards of $5 per gallon in midtown Manhattan.

“Gas prices are on the rise and they have hit nearly $5 for regular and are now about $5.40 a gallon for supreme in Manhattan. A Mobil station on 11th Ave. on the West Side had the eye-popping prices on Monday evening,” reports Fox New York.

“Gas prices have jumped across the nation as oil prices reach a 7-year high. The average price of gas across the country is about $3.25 per gallon according to GasBuddy and $3.31 according to the Lundberg Survey,” adds the outlet.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted the reason behind a national spike in gasoline pricing last Thursdasy; telling reporters the “threat of climate change certainly can’t wait any longer.”

“Certainly we all want to keep gasoline prices low, but the threat of the climate crisis certainly can’t wait any longer,” said Psaki.

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

