A California hospital confirmed Thursday that former President Bill Clinton had been admitted as a patient for an infection.

The 75-year-old Democrat was admitted Tuesday to UCI Medical Center in Irvine for an infection unrelated to the coronavirus.

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena released a statement Thursday about the hospitalization.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” Urena said on Twitter.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” he added

Urena also posted a statement from Clinton’s physicians.

“President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids,” the statement read.

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the statement continued.

“The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist,” they concluded. “We hope to have him go home soon.”

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reported that an aide to Clinton said he had developed sepsis as a result of a urological infection, but that it was not acute.

The former president had been previously admitted to a New York hospital in 2010 and underwent a heart procedure after experiencing chest pain.

Clinton’s legacy has been muddied by his relationship with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019. While Clinton has repeatedly denied visiting the pedophile’s island where he raped young women, a longtime counselor and friend to Clinton has since admitted that the former president did indeed visit the island many times.

