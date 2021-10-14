https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/bloomberg-business-serves-up-tips-from-ex-fbi-hostage-negotiator-for-dealing-with-anti-vaxxer-at-your-holiday-dinner/

Over the years we’ve gotten used to the “how to argue with your Trump-supporting uncle at Christmas dinner” or “how to talk to your climate-denying brother-in-law at Thanksgiving” hot takes from the Left, but now it’s been taken to a new level:

Mary Katharine Ham has seen about enough of this nonsense:

In the real world this kind of thing probably doesn’t happen a lot but the media sure like to try and stir the pot.

The “unity” people sure seem to go out of their way to find ways to create conflict.

Or alert them there’s an upset parent at a nearby school board meeting.

