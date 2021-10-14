https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/bloomberg-business-serves-up-tips-from-ex-fbi-hostage-negotiator-for-dealing-with-anti-vaxxer-at-your-holiday-dinner/

Over the years we’ve gotten used to the “how to argue with your Trump-supporting uncle at Christmas dinner” or “how to talk to your climate-denying brother-in-law at Thanksgiving” hot takes from the Left, but now it’s been taken to a new level:

Tips from a former FBI hostage negotiator on how to deal with an anti-vaxxer at a holiday dinner https://t.co/9XzdVbZVDB via @BW — Bloomberg (@business) October 14, 2021

Mary Katharine Ham has seen about enough of this nonsense:

If you need this much help interacting with humans and feel the need to be this transactional in your planning for it, let me encourage you to stay away from them this year. I trust you had a fair amount of practice in the last 18 mos and they probably won’t mind that much. https://t.co/0IflhYn4oh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 14, 2021

I wanna try to be encouraging, but yeesh, if this is the guidance you think you need for interacting with family and close friends, maybe try some lower-stakes interactions to practice. It’s so depressing. And we were up to our eyeballs w this content BEFORE 18 mos of isolation. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 14, 2021

In the real world this kind of thing probably doesn’t happen a lot but the media sure like to try and stir the pot.

Sure sounds like the @fbi we all know and love. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) October 14, 2021

Or just have a normal dinner with your family and loved ones — King Shad (@ShadConquers) October 14, 2021

The “unity” people sure seem to go out of their way to find ways to create conflict.

Tip for ditching that ahole FBI guy at your holiday dinner: “Hey, is that a noose I see there in the garage?” https://t.co/YlLmFYMo8R — Cranky “Vaccinated, Sophisticated” Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) October 14, 2021

Or alert them there’s an upset parent at a nearby school board meeting.

