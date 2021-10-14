https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/576831-book-trump-signed-for-giuliani-fetches-54k-at-auction-i-promise

A book inscribed by Donald TrumpDonald TrumpMcCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump Biden’s Supreme Court reform study panel notes ‘considerable’ risks to court expansion Bennie Thompson not ruling out subpoenaing Trump MORE to Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBook Trump signed for Giuliani fetches K at auction: ‘I promise never to run against you’ Judge: Request for Tucker Carlson personnel files is ‘intrusive’ White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee MORE, promising “never to run” against him, is fetching big bucks at auction, selling for more than $54,000.

The former president, then a New York real estate developer, signed a copy of the book he penned, “The America We Deserve,” to the then-Republican New York City mayor in 2000.

Trump addressed the inscription to Giuliani, calling him the “best mayor N.Y.C. has ever had!”

“I promise never to run against you,” Trump wrote, signing the book with his first name.

According to RR Auction, the book sold for the eye-popping price tag of $54,143 on Wednesday.

Trump — who had long flirted with a political bid — would clench the GOP presidential nomination 16 years later, while Giuliani served as his personal attorney.

Giuliani is one of three of the former president’s allies being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation for allegedly saying that the company’s machines manipulated votes for President Biden Joe BidenMcAuliffe holds slim lead over Youngkin in Fox News poll Biden signs bill to raise debt ceiling On The Money — Progressives play hard ball on Biden budget plan MORE during the 2020 election.

In RR Auction’s description for the book, which is listed in “very fine condition,” the auction house touts that it’s a “remarkable New York City association, long pre-dating [Trump and Giuliani’s] controversial White House years.”

The listing did not provide information on the seller behind the autographed book.

