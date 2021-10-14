https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-has-a-new-nickname/

Posted by Kane on October 14, 2021 6:08 pm

Trump superfan ‘Brick Suit’ paged ‘Empty Shelves Joe’ at the San Diego airport today.

Trump impersonator Shawn Farash…

