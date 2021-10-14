https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-bill-clinton-hospitalized-in-california

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in California with sepsis, according to a report from CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta.

“Yeah, so he went in on Tuesday … I’ve just spoken to members of his staff and also to his doctors,” Gupta said. “Apparently he was not feeling well all day Tuesday, he was out in California for an event related to his foundation, was not feeling well, and was taken to the hospital, University of California, Irvine.”

“At that point was tested, as you mentioned, not COVID-related and also seemingly not related to his heart,” Gupta continued. “He’s had heart surgery, as you know, in the past … including in heart Operation 2004 and a stent in 2010. What they think is going on with the president, the former president now is a blood infection, sometimes known as sepsis.”

“This is an infection that is now being treated with IV antibiotics,” Gupta continued. “And what they are saying is that he is responding well to those antibiotics. He’s actually been increasingly mobile, able to get up and around, said they were he was even joking around with the hospital staff, so seems to be in good spirits.”

Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Urena, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday evening:

On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.

Urena shared the following statement from the doctors treating Clinton:

President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.

