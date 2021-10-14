https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-germany-to-allow-grocery-stores-to-ban-the-unvaccinated/

The pressure on the unvaccinated grows in Germany.

In the federal state of Hesse where Frankfurt sits, all retailers, including the supermarket, can now decide for themselves whether to implement the 3G rule (vaccinated, tested, recovered) or the 2G rule.

Straight from BILD…

