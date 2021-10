https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/british-conservative-lawmaker-reportedly-dies-after-being-stabbed-during?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A British Conservative lawmaker reportedly died Friday after being stabbed during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England.

The lawmaker has been identified as David Amess.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested, according to the Associated Press.

