President Trump was ordered to give a videotaped deposition on October 18 in a lawsuit filed by a group of Mexican protesters who claim they were attacked outside of Trump Tower New York over Trump’s comments about illegal aliens.

Recall, President Trump said some of the illegal aliens pouring over the border from Mexico are rapists.

The media lied and claimed Trump said all Mexicans are rapists.

A group of Mexicans sued Trump and claimed his comments about illegal aliens from Mexico were behind the assault at Trump Tower in 2015.

ABC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump must sit for a videotaped deposition next week as part of a lawsuit involving his anti-immigrant rhetoric, a judge in the Bronx ordered. A group of Mexican protesters said they were assaulted during a rally outside Trump Tower in September 2015 over the then-candidate’s comments that Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists. The lawsuit named Trump, his campaign, his former head of security Keith Schiller, and others. “Donald J. Trump shall appear for a deposition October 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. … or, in the event of illness or emergency, on another mutually agreed to date on or before October 31, 2021,” Judge Doris Gonzalez’s order said.

