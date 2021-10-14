http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8WszIkQffr8/first-reading-buckle-up-for-the-mass-health-care-firings

Article content TOP STORIES Remember all those health-care workers we banged pots for and spent months proclaiming as heroes? Thousands of them are about to get fired . Under new federal vaccine mandates that Reuters has called “one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the world,” any health-care worker who refuses a COVID shot faces dismissal, with no options to substitute regular testing or even to opt out on account of prior COVID-19 recovery. In Quebec, with hard vaccine mandates poised to eliminate up to 20,000 workers from the province’s already overstretched health system , the provincial government has extended the deadline to Nov. 15 in a bid to boost vaccinations. Postal workers are suddenly exempt from federal vaccine mandates, however . This week, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers got an exemption to the mandate wherein they can instead submit to a free weekly COVID-19 test.

Article content A Canadian capital city can’t drink its own water right now . Iqaluit, the 7,700-person capital of Nunavut, declared a state of emergency Tuesday night after its municipal water supply was found contaminated with petroleum. The entire city is now dependent on bottled water, emergency municipal drinking water stations or on water drawn directly from the Sylvia Grinnell River. Photo by The Canadian Press/Emma Tranter The incoming commander of the Canadian Army is now under police investigation for sexual misconduct . “The allegations are false, but they must be investigated thoroughly to expose the truth,” Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu told Postmedia . In either case, it’s not a great look for a military that is frequently in the news for its sexual misconduct woes.

Article content On Monday, Albertans will be voting on who to nominate as their next senator . The appointment of senators is officially the responsibility of the prime minister, but since 1989 Alberta has held elections to pick “senators-in-waiting” and then dared the federal government to put them in the Red Chamber. Generally, Conservative governments appoint the senators-in-waiting, while Liberal governments don’t. Former Postmedia columnist Paula Simons is among the latter camp of unelected Albertans selected by a Liberal government. In a series of Thanksgiving Day Twitter posts , Simons defended the existence of an unelected Senate , saying that having a body of legislators divorced from a “partisan political arena” makes them better able to “defend the Constitution, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and minority rights, even when such views were unpopular.” In other words, it’s by design that we’re supposed to hate the Senate.

Article content One week till Albertans go to the polls. A good day, perhaps, to talk about the way Senators come to be Senators in Canada. Senators are appointed, not elected. And there are important historical reasons for that. #abpoli #ableg #cdnpoli #SenCa — Paula Simons (@Paulatics) October 11, 2021 More than two weeks after she announced plans to resign, Annamie Paul is still leader of the Green Party . Why the hold-up? There’s still a whole bunch of legal rigamarole to work out , some of which will almost certainly involve how much severance Paul will be collecting on her way out the door. Speaking of the Green Party, one of the party’s former presidents, Mark Mackenzie, recently published a lengthy blog post that was intensely critical of Paul’s 12 months in the leader’s chair. According to Mackenzie, Paul demanded unilateral control of party communications, refused to appoint deputy leaders and kiboshed attempts to have any leadership rivals run as candidates – even when it meant that ridings would be left without Green candidates on Election Day. “Ms. Paul clearly wanted complete and total control of the messaging and did not want to share the mic with anybody,” he wrote.

Article content After a disproportionate number of Tory MPs were turfed out of office in heavily Chinese-Canadian ridings, a group representing Chinese-Canadian Conservatives is urging the party to back off its strong anti-Beijing rhetoric . At a press conference, Chinese Canadian Conservative Association spokesman (and former Tory candidate) Joe Li also said it was Canada’s fault that the two Michaels were detained by Beijing and that the People’s Republic of China had a right to send fighter jets over Taiwan whenever it wants. Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images COURT-TESTED Canadian political questions are often decided by people suing each other, so we created this special section. In Canada, you can’t be excused from criminal behaviour just because you were drunk or high at the time. Or, as the Criminal Code puts it, “ self-induced intoxication” is not an admissible defence. Now, a Supreme Court of Canada case may be throwing that all into question . The case involves two Ontario men who stabbed family members after taking drugs (magic mushrooms and prescription antidepressants, respectively). Lawyers for the men have argued that the ban against an intoxication defence violates their charter rights to “life, liberty and security of the person.”

Article content Nova Scotia woman Connie Brauer has lost her bid to immediately ban all abortions in Canada . The self-represented Brauer claimed that Canada’s legalized abortion regime was tantamount to “Mass Genocide” (she also personally claimed $500 million in “punitive damages”). The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the case and ordered Brauer to pay $1,000 to the government lawyers who had to show up and contest her claims. CANADA ABROAD The Americans are finally letting us in again . While the United States has spent the entire pandemic without once closing its border to Canadians who travelled there by air, land borders have been closed to non-essential (read: tourist) traffic since March 2020. Starting in November, anybody with proof of vaccination can once again pop down south for cheap cheese and quality Mexican food.

Article content Photo by Getty Images SOLID TAKES The NDP is now officially touting plans for a universal basic income that would essentially function as a “reverse income tax” to automatically mail cheques to anyone without a job. Tasha Kheiriddin writes that Canada’s grand experiment with CERB (the Canada Emergency Response Benefit) should probably be a giant red flag as to why UBI is a catastrophic idea . Far from being a trial run of an egalitarian utopia, CERB absolutely blew out the deficit while causing labour shortages everywhere from agriculture to the service industry. DATA NERD Canadians do not appear to be entirely comfortable with their savings hemorrhaging value at more than twice the normal rate . The Bank of Canada normally tries to keep inflation to two per cent, but that rate soared to 4.1 per cent over the summer. In a new Nanos poll , 56 per cent of Canadians expressing some discomfort with loonies now losing four cents’ worth of value every year. Photo by Nanos Research Get all of these insights and more into your inbox every weekday at 6 p.m. ET by signing up for the First Reading newsletter here.

