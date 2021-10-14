https://www.movieguide.org/news-articles/candace-cameron-bure-says-the-view-gave-her-ptsd.html
Candace Cameron Bure Says THE VIEW Gave Her PTSD
By Movieguide® Staff
Though Candace Cameron Bure said she was grateful for her time on THE VIEW, she acknowledged that she has post-traumatic stress disorder from the co-hosting gig.
“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” Bure said. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”
Bure said she felt “pressured” to represent conservatives on a national stage, which presented its own set of challenges.
“[I was] just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn’t want to talk about or didn’t care about,” she said.
“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she said. “I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.’”
“I don’t know that I regret anything, honestly,” she said. “I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show. And as difficult as that job was, I’m very, very grateful for it.”
Movieguide® previously reported on Bure’s experience with the show:
“My time at The View was exciting, challenging, informative, emotional, and stressful. It was one of the toughest jobs I’ve held, but I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sit at the table with such talented, smart, capable women,” Bure, 45, told PEOPLE. “I also established long-standing relationships off-camera with show producers, crew, talent and guests, which I’m forever thankful for.”
“While I’d never want a permanent seat at the table again, it always feels like family when I come back to the show as a guest.”