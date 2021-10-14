Candace Cameron Bure Says THE VIEW Gave Her PTSD

By Movieguide® Staff

Though Candace Cameron Bure said she was grateful for her time on THE VIEW, she acknowledged that she has post-traumatic stress disorder from the co-hosting gig.

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” Bure said. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

Bure said she felt “pressured” to represent conservatives on a national stage, which presented its own set of challenges.

“[I was] just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn’t want to talk about or didn’t care about,” she said.

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she said. “I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.’”

Despite her struggles, Bure still practiced gratitude