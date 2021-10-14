https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/capitol-police-officer-indicted-connection-jan-6-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was arrested Friday on an indictment for obstruction charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. 

Officer Michael A. Riley told a contact online to remove posts showing the person was in the Capitol building that day, according the indictment, obtained by CNN

Riley is scheduled to make a court appearance in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon in connection with the indictment.

Prosecutors allege Riley on the day of the riot sent a private message on Facebook to a person who had posted selfies and videos about being inside of the U.S. Capitol building and with whom Riley had been in Facebook groups, CNN also reports.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...