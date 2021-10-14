https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/capitol-police-officer-indicted-connection-jan-6-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was arrested Friday on an indictment for obstruction charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Officer Michael A. Riley told a contact online to remove posts showing the person was in the Capitol building that day, according the indictment, obtained by CNN.

Riley is scheduled to make a court appearance in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon in connection with the indictment.

Prosecutors allege Riley on the day of the riot sent a private message on Facebook to a person who had posted selfies and videos about being inside of the U.S. Capitol building and with whom Riley had been in Facebook groups, CNN also reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

