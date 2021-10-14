https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2021/10/14/cfpb-is-unconstitutional-can-we-at-least-have-congress-provide-some-oversight-n456663
About The Author
Related Posts
Retired Army Colonel Breaks Down How Bad Milley's Actions Really Were
September 15, 2021
Kamala Harris Plays Around, as the US Border Is Overrun
September 19, 2021
Joe Biden Abandons David Chipman in a Major Win for the Second Amendment
September 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy