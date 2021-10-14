https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/chicago-police-unions-boss-tells-officers-defy-city-vaccine-deadline-video/
John Catanzara, the head of Chicago’s police union, advised police officers NOT to comply with the city’s COVID-19 mandatory vaccine and reporting requirements.
Catanzara told fellow officers to openly defy Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine deadline.
The Chicago Tribune reported:
The head of Chicago’s police union has advised officers not to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine reporting requirement and says members should be willing to be sent home without pay rather than submit to the shot mandate for city workers.
With city employees’ vaccine status deadline Friday, Fraternal Order of Police Local 7 President John Catanzara also said in a video posted Tuesday that the union has filed a labor grievance against the city and plans to pursue legal action to fight the mandate.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, asked about his comments at an unrelated news conference Wednesday, said: “He’s threatening litigation. I say, bring it.”
For Chicago Public Schools, employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday’s deadline will still be able to work Monday, but they will have to undergo weekly testing at their schools, the district’s CEO said Wednesday.
John Catanzara announced he will go into a no pay status tonight following the deadline.
